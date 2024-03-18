Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.61 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

