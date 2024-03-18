Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.61 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

