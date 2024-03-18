Ameren Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

