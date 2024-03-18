American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,975,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

