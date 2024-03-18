American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

