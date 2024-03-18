American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $218.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $224.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

