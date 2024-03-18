Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

