Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AP opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

