Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

