Analysts Issue Forecasts for TeraWulf Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.