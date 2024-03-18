Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URE stock opened at C$1.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of C$557.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.72.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

