Analysts Offer Predictions for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Village Farms International Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Village Farms International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 999,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.