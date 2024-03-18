Analysts Offer Predictions for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Village Farms International Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
