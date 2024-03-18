Analysts Offer Predictions for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFFFree Report) – Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Village Farms International Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 999,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

