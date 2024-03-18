Analysts Offer Predictions for ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ZYU)

Get ZYUS Life Sciences alerts:

ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (CVE:ZYU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ZYUS Life Sciences in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ZYUS Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ZYUS Life Sciences in a report on Friday, January 26th.

ZYUS Life Sciences Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZYUS Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZYUS Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.