Analysts Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $60.61 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

