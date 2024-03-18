Analyzing CloudCommerce (CLWD) and Its Rivals

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CloudCommerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -2.83 CloudCommerce Competitors $2.07 billion $24.36 million -0.64

CloudCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -29.81% -43.34% -12.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CloudCommerce and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 117 460 367 5 2.27

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 32.61%. Given CloudCommerce’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CloudCommerce competitors beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

