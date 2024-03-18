AngioDynamics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $5.37 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

