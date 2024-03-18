Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

