ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,477. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

