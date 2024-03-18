Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 4th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $829,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.64 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

