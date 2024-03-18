Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.64 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

