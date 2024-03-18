AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

