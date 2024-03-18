Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 549,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $81.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

