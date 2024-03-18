Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ARQ in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ARQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
ARQ Trading Up 8.0 %
ARQ opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.35. ARQ has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
About ARQ
Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including; water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives.
