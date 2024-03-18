Atb Cap Markets Comments on InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

TSE IPO opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

