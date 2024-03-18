ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

ATCO Price Performance

About ATCO

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

