AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 155,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 344,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 116,343 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

