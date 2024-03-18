AUNA S.A. (AUNA) Plans to Raise $420 Million in March 22nd IPO

AUNA S.A. (AUNA) is planning to raise $420 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 30,000,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last year, AUNA S.A. generated $1 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $57.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $1 billion.

Auna S.A. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We operate hospitals and clinics in Spanish-speaking Latin America – specifically, in Mexico, Colombia and Peru. We also provide prepaid healthcare plans in Peru. We offer dental and vision plans in Mexico. (Incorporated in Luxembourg) As of Dec. 31, 2023,Â our network of facilities included 15 hospitals with 2,301 beds and 16 outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. Our mission is to lead the transformation toward a significantly improved and highly integrated healthcare system throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America (â€śSSLAâ€ť). We operate hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. We provide prepaid healthcare plans in Peru. We provide dental and vision plans in Mexico. Our focus lies in providing access to high-quality healthcare, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on some of the high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures, such as oncology, traumatology and orthopedics, cardiology and neurological surgical procedures. Our model offers an accessible and integrated healthcare experience to a broad segment of the population in the markets we serve. *Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from soles (the sol), Peru’s currency) for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Auna S.A. filed an F-1/A dated Feb. 22, 2024, in which it updated its financial statements to report results for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company has not disclosed terms yet for its IPO. Background: Auna S.A. filed its F-1 on Jan. 8, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC in October 2023. Background: Before July 6, 2023, Auna was incorporated in Peru. Auna S.A. previously filed to go public in 2020, but that registration was withdrawn in 2022.) “.

Auna S.A. was founded in 1989 and has 14954 employees. The company is located at 46 A, Avenue JF Kennedy 1855 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and can be reached via phone at +51 1-205-3500 or on the web at http://aunainvestors.com/.

