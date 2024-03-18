Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 740,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $107.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.