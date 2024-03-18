Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayr Wellness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.82 million.

In other Ayr Wellness news, Senior Officer David Charly Goubert acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

