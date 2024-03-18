B. Riley Comments on Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Priority Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Priority Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Priority Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,381,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,919 shares of company stock worth $54,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

