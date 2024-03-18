Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baron Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.61 and a 52-week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.