Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 329 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 250,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

SLB stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

