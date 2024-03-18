Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 130 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $257.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $217.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $259.62.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

