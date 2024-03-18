Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

