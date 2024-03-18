Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 5,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

