Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB opened at $220.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

