Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $513.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $388.05 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.