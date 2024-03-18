Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $48.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

