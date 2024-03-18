Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 140 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $168.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

