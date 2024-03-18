Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 833 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

