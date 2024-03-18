Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.55 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.