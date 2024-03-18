Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.32 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.