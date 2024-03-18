Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

