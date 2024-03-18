Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 653,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Target by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.22 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.