Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $220.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

