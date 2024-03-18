Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $257.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $259.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

