Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GWW opened at $994.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $1,016.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $925.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

