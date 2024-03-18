Bath Savings Trust Co Has $315,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.