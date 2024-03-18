Bath Savings Trust Co Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $994.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,016.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

