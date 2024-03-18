Bath Savings Trust Co Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

